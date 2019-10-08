|
Walter Ogonosky, 95, of Taylor, died Sunday, Oct. 6, at Allied Hospice, surrounded by the love of his wife, Theresa, and family.
Son of the late Frank and Mary Kraftchisn Ogonosky, he was born and raised in the Greenwood section of Moosic. A graduate of Moosic High School, he was part of "the Greatest Generation." A United States Army veteran of World War II, he was a staff sergeant in the military police, stationed in Brisbane, Australia, New Guinea and Manila, Phillipines. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
After graduating from Mondell Institute in New York City with a degree in architectural drafting, he was employed as a draftsman at Daystrom/Weston, a designer at Rex Craft and retired from Sandvik Steel.
He was a former member of the Sandvik retirees club and enjoyed golfing, and visits with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a talented artist, gifting much of his artwork to his loving family. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten for being the kind, caring and generous man he was, taking his family on vacations every year to numerous places on the East Coast, from Niagara Falls to Disney World and dozens of places in between.
In addition to his beloved wife, Theresa, he is survived by his four children and their families, Nancy and husband, Gene Berry; Joanne and husband, Dr. Robert Fiorelli; Robert and wife, Diane; and James and his wife, Dr. Andrea.
Also surviving are his grandchildren, Robert Fiorelli and wife, Amber; Jonathan Fiorelli; Amanda Lenceski and husband, Stephen; Stefan Ogonosky and wife, Erin; Nicholas Ogonosky and wife, Margie; Kimberly and husband, John Philippi; and Emily and husband, Dan Gilrein; great-grandchildren, Adelyn Ogonosky, Evelyn Ogonosky and Jack Philippi; brothers, Joseph, Henry and Edward.
He was preceded in death by infant siblings, Mary and Frank; and also brothers, John, Stanley and Leo.
Walter was a member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Robert Fiorelli, Dr. Scott Reider, Kimberly from Geisinger Home Health; Robin Kuchinski and the staff and nurses at Allied Hospice for the care and compassion they showed to Walter and his family. A special thank you to Nancy and Gene for the constant love and devotion they gave to Walter as his caregivers and with whom he and his wife Theresa resided.
The funeral will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from the Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., with Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. Interment, parish cemetery.
Friends and family may call Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 8, 2019