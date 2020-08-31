Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Walter "Chop" Peck Sr.

Walter "Chop" Peck Sr. Obituary

Walter "Chop" Peck Sr., 74, of the Greenwood section of Moosic, died Saturday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, after an illness. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Barbara Ann Shimshock Peck, on April 23, 2014.

Born June 22, 1946, and raised in Dupont, he was the son of the late Walter and Beatrice Wasilewski Peck and was a graduate of Northeast High School in Pittston. He worked in construction before retiring from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Walter possessed an amazing sense of humor, a friendly demeanor and a genuine spirit. He was a car collector, a former Riverside School Board member and a well-known fixture (iced tea in hand) along with his crew at the Moosic Dunkin' Donuts.

Above all else came his family, especially his grandchildren. He wouldn't miss an opportunity to attend one of their events. He'll certainly never be forgotten.

He is survived by his children, Sherri Wagner and husband, Bob, Old Forge; Wally Peck Jr. and wife, Deanna, Scranton; and Jason Peck and wife, Jill, Moosic; and five grandchildren, Josh and Maddie Wagner, and Samantha, Brandon and Liliana Peck.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward Peck Sr.

His family would like to extend its gratitude to Drs. Kathryn Sallavanti, Ferdinand Manahan and Haitham Abughnia, as well as the entire staff of Old Forge DaVita Dialysis, for their collective care they'd given to Walter.

  • A blessing service will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 4 p.m. to services. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.

