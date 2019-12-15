|
Walter Phillip Lehnert, 94, Seminole, Fla., died Wednesday in the Bay Pines VA Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla. He was the husband of the late Shirley (McGarry) Lehnert, who died in 2014. The couple was married since June 6, 1953.
Born July 10, 1925, in Brooklyn, N.Y., Walter was the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Fecke) Lehnert.
He graduated from Clarks Summit High School in 1943 and Penn State University in 1950, where he obtained his degree in engineering and later taught engineering subjects at the Penn State Scranton Extension. Walter honorably served his country in WWII in the Army at the 1388th Army Air Force Base Unit and attained the rank of sergeant. He retired from Nabisco in East Hanover, N.J., where he worked for more than 17 years as a corporate director of productivity. Prior to Nabisco, Walter worked for Stanley Workers in Connecticut, the New York City Highway Department, Topps Chewing Gum in Duryea, Poloron Products in Scranton, Eureka Specialty Printing, Foster Wheeler in Mountain Top, New Holland Machine in Bellville, Oil Wells Supply in Oil City, and Gilboy & O'Malley in Scranton.
Walter was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Parish in Clarks Summit, St. Vincent's Church in Milford and St. Jude's Parish in St. Petersburg, Fla. He sang with Junger Maejechor in Scranton and its singers guild as well as various other church choirs such as State College Gregorian Choir, Our Lady of the Snows Church and St. Gregory's Church, serving as one of their first cantors. Walter was a member of the men's golf league in Largo, Fla. He was active in Boy Scouts as a member, scoutmaster and director of summer camp. Walter was a life member of Disabled American Veterans, charter member of Clarks Summit Post 7069, Knights of Columbus, Association of International Management Consultants, AIIE American Institute, where he served as president of local chapter, Industrial Engineering and S.A.M. (Society Advanced Management).
Surviving is one son, Charles S. Lehnert and wife, Luann (LaRussa), of Upper Mount Bethel, Pa.; four daughters, Deborah A. Lehnert of Waverly, Pa.; Joy C. Lehnert of Plano, Texas; Elizabeth M. Lehnert of Shohola, Pa.; and Catherine M. Gardner and spouse, Bruce, of Port Murray, N.J.; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his loving wife, Walter was preceded in death by brothers, Frank Lehnert, Joseph Lehnert and Charles Lehnert; and sisters, Catherine Coyne, Augusta Elsasser and Bette Mansfield Reed.
The funeral will take place on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 to 7 on Wednesday at Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Interment, Glenwood Mausoleum, South Abington Twp.
Memorial contributions may be made to the DAV, www.dav.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 15, 2019