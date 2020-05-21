|
|
Walter Pregmon, 92, born in and lifelong resident of Newton Twp., passed away May 19.
He served in the military, then worked at Anemostat for more than 25 years. Walter farmed his whole life and enjoyed driving the tractor up until his last year doing hay.
Surviving are sons, Jimmy and his wife, Kathy; Gregory and his wife, Tammy; Mark, David, Joseph; and daughter, Ruthie and fiancé, Bill; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; and father, Constatine; brothers and sisters.
Per his wishes, there will be no viewing.
A private graveside service and interment will be held at St. Michael's Orthodox Cemetery, Old Forge.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on May 21, 2020