Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Walter Pregmon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Pregmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Pregmon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Pregmon Obituary
Walter Pregmon, 92, born in and lifelong resident of Newton Twp., passed away May 19.

He served in the military, then worked at Anemostat for more than 25 years. Walter farmed his whole life and enjoyed driving the tractor up until his last year doing hay.

Surviving are sons, Jimmy and his wife, Kathy; Gregory and his wife, Tammy; Mark, David, Joseph; and daughter, Ruthie and fiancé, Bill; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; and father, Constatine; brothers and sisters.

Per his wishes, there will be no viewing.

A private graveside service and interment will be held at St. Michael's Orthodox Cemetery, Old Forge.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -