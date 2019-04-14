Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter R. Cummins. View Sign

Walter R. Cummins, 87, Scranton, Pa., died peacefully at the Gardens of Scranton on Monday morning, April 8, 2019. He was the son of the late Walter F. Cummins and Edith Alexander Hurst.



Born, raised and schooled in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, he moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., in the early 1960s. He later resided in Port Arthur, Texas, and Pembroke Pines, Fla., before moving to Scranton in 2013 to be near his family.



Walter was a member of the Pipefitters Union, employed as a plumber. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially walking, taking along his 50-year-old camera. He was a Scoutmaster, attending many jamborees throughout the Islands and South America. He was of the Methodist faith.



He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth P. Cummins and Ann T. Cummins, Scranton; two sons, Russell F. Cummins, Scranton; Dudley W. Cummins and wife, Joan, and their sons, Justin and Maceo Cummins, of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; two adopted daughters, Ynka Campbell, of Ontario, Canada; and Veronica Greene, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; one brother, Anderson Cummins; and one sister, Euis Cummins Trotman, Brooklyn, N.Y.; nieces, Kimberly and Hope; nephews, Casey, Malcolm and Jonathan; cousins; extended families; and friends worldwide: his beloved ones, the Jones and Philips families of Port Arthur, Texas; Bassy Alexander (SVG), Sheila Cox, Ontario, Canada; and Avis Allen's family, Montreal, Canada; his adopted dog, Laya, in Florida.



He was also preceded in death by his first wife, the mother of his four children, Massaleen DaSilva Cummins; second wife, Vera Benjamin Cummins; late companion, Barbara Jones; an uncle, Monzie Alexander; stepmother, Mavalon Cummins; sister-in-law; Nancy Cummins; and her two sons, Reynold and Maczell Cummins.



The family sends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Y. Barry Kurtzer and staff; and the entire nursing staff and employees at the Gardens of Scranton for the compassionate care for their father. Special thanks to Kevin Callender, of Scranton.



Honoring their father, Walter's, wishes, cremation will take place.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



There will be no calling hours.



Arrangements are under the direction of Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to , 57 Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1309; or the Salvation Army, Scranton Corps Community Center, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.



