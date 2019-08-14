Home

John F Glinsky Funeral Home
445 Sanderson St
Throop, PA 18512
(570) 489-4621
Walter T. Hoynowski Jr.

Walter T. Hoynowski Jr. Obituary
Walter T. Hoynowski Jr., 79, died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness.

Born April 5, 1940, in Throop, to the late Walter and Josephine (Bruno) Hoynowski, from 1961 to 1964, he served in the United States Army 109th Infantry. He then went on to achieve an associate degree in engineering and a bachelor's degree in mathematics/teaching from the University of Pennsylvania, graduating with honors.

A lifelong resident of Throop, Walter enjoyed classic movies, golf, Penn State football and debating politics.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Susan (Tim), and Lisa (Amy); brother, Charles (Pearl); and nephew, Charles Jr.

Friends may call Thursday from 8 to 9 a.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop.

A blessing service will follow at 9:30 at St. Mary's Chapel, Throop. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Throop.

Send online condolences to [email protected]

Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 14, 2019
