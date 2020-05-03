Home

Walter Theobald Obituary
Walter Theobald, Gravity, died Thursday in the Allied Services Hospice Center after an illness.

Born in 1952 in Carbondale, he was the son of the late George and Alberta Smith Theobald. He was a graduate of Western Wayne High School.

He had been employed at Tinsley Design and Fabricating.

Surviving are brothers, Thomas and his wife, Jackie, and Charles; a sister-in-law, Ann Theobald; a foster brother, Randy Burnham; nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard.

Due to the current health crisis, services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020
