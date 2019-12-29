Home

Walter Tyrpak Jr. Obituary
Walter Tyrpak Jr., 83, of Pflugerville, Texas, passed away on Dec. 18. His last days were spent peacefully surrounded by his family and friends.

Walter was born in Old Forge, son of the late Walter Sr. and Sonia Peregrim Tyrpak. After graduating from high school, Walter enlisted in the United States Air Force and went on to have a 24-year career serving his country around the world. He enjoyed many tours of duty in Germany, Massachusetts, Virginia, South Carolina and Guam, and achieved the rank of chief master sergeant before retiring in Texas. After retiring from the military, Walter went on to work for the veterans administration in computer programming.

Walter is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lieselotte; a sister, Ann Tyrpak of Old Forge; his son, Gregory Tyrpak and wife, Desiree, of Dripping Springs, Texas; his daughter, Deborah Tyrpak Parker of Pflugerville, Texas; and his son, David Tyrpak of Austin, Texas. Walter took great pride in his grandchildren, Kristopher Tyrpak and wife, Amy; Nickolas Tyrpak, James Parker, Catherine Tyrpak and Alexander Tyrpak.

Walter was predeceased by his brother, Peter Tyrpak.

The visitation and funeral service was held Dec. 21, at St. Elias Orthodox Church. Burial service at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville.

Local arrangements by the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.

Local arrangements by the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 29, 2019
