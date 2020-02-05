|
|
Wanda Aldine, 92, of Blakely, died Tuesday morning at Green Ridge Health Care Center. Her husband, James Aldine, passed away in 1996. The couple was married for 44 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Gina Cavalieri Cellerari. Wanda was employed as a bookkeeper at David Harris and Sons before her retirement and was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.
She was a great cook and baker. Her Italian Sunday meals were a priority. She was also a kind and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Green Ridge Health Care Center.
Surviving are her children, James Aldine and wife, Peggy, Vestal; Pat Bernacki and husband, Stan, Jessup; and David Aldine, Blakely; her grandchildren, Brenda, Katrina, Nick and Tanya; her great-grandchildren, Daphne, Lydia, Brielle and Rocco; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Aldine; a brother, Jack Cellerari; and a sister, Mary Worell.
The funeral will be Friday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Eynon.
Viewing hours will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., at the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Telespond, 1200 Saginaw St., Scranton. For online condolences or directions, visit wwwmargottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2020