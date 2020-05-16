|
Wanda F. O'Neill, 95, of Braintree, Vt., passed away Monday morning, April 6, at the home of her daughter, Donna O'Neill and son-in-law, Gary Blatz, of Braintree.
She was born Aug. 24, 1924, in Carbondale, Pa., the daughter of John and Blanche (Wenski) Kucharski. She was raised in White's Crossing, Pa., before moving to Newark, N.J., and then Elizabeth, N.J., where she lived for 50 years before moving to Braintree two years ago.
She married John J. O'Neill in 1945 at St. Aloysius Church in Newark. After raising her daughters, she worked as director of food services at the Pingry School and then the Vail-Deane School, both in Elizabeth.
A longtime member of the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, Hillside, N.J., she was active with the St. Catherine Seniors, served as an usher, and participated in numerous services that benefited her church and community.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna O'Neill and husband, Gary Blatz, of Braintree, Vt.; Maureen Szymanski and husband, Ronald, of South River, N.J.; sister, Irene Bambera, and brother, Chester Kucharski, both of Carbondale, Pa.; grandchildren, Peter Szymanski and wife, Olivia Morgado, of West Caldwell, N.J.; and Wendy McClellan and husband, George, of Edison, N.J.; and great-granddaughter, Grace McClellan, of Edison, N.J.
She was predeceased by her husband, John; brothers, Walter, John, Stanley, Lee and Ted; and sisters, Blanche Anzalone and Freda Rygiel.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, presided by her nephew, Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton, Pa. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Jamesburg, N.J.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 19 King St., Hillside, NJ 07205.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2020