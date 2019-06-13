Home

Services
Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
(570) 842-8501
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
238 Reese St
Scranton, PA
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
238 Reese St.,
Scranton, PA
Services have been scheduled for Warren V. Eberhardt, of Scranton, who died May 2, and Arthur W. Eberhardt, of Clarks Summit, who died May 12.

Services will be Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m. in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, with the Rev. John Zimmerman, pastor, as officiating clergy.

Friends may call Saturday from 10 to 11 at the church. Interment, committal for both and military honors for Arthur Eberhardt will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on June 13, 2019
