Warren N. Davis, V.M.D., 92, of Lake Ariel, died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. His wife of 67 years is the former Nancy Holden.



Born July 14, 1926, in Lake Ariel, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Edna Bidwell Davis. He was a graduate of Lake Consolidated School, earned his bachelor's degree in animal husbandry from the Pennsylvania State University, and his doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Pennsylvania. He was an Air Force veteran, serving as a captain in the Medical Corps. Before retirement, he was a veterinarian in Lake Ariel for 53 years.



He was a member of the American Pennsylvania Northeastern Veterinary Medical Association, past member of the board of directors and advisory council of Community Health Concerns of Wayne Memorial Hospital, board of directors of the Lake Ariel Boy Scouts of America, board of directors of the Lake Ariel United Methodist Church and past president and treasurer of the Lake Ariel Lions Club.



Also surviving are daughters, Linda Edwards and her husband, Al, of Jefferson Twp.; and Becky Beck, of Jefferson Twp.; sons, David Davis of Beaverton, Oregon; and Robert Davis, of Montrose; a sister, Carol Ashman, of Jermyn; grandchildren, Stacy Edwards, Cary Laboranti, Todd Edwards, Andrew Beck, Amanda Fidiam and Adam Davis; great-grandchildren, Cobi Edwards, Jake and Mia Laboranti, and Olivia Fidiam; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Davis.



A very special thank you to all the nurses and aides at St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home who continue to dedicate endless compassion and care to those in their most fragile stage of life.



Private inurnment, Maplewood Evangelical Cemetery, Maplewood. Cremation took place at the Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.



Arrangements have been entrusted to and under the direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.



As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to: Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue: www.bcfanimalrefuge.org/donate; Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center: www.poconowildlife.com/wp/how-you-can-help/; or to the Lake Ariel Lions Club, PO Box 358, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.





