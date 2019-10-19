Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
View Map
Warren Speck Obituary
Warren Speck, 83, a lifelong resident of Moosic and Old Forge, passed away Thursday evening at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a sudden illness. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 37 years, Bertha B. (Howell) Speck, who died on Oct. 8, 1998.

Born on Aug. 15, 1936, and raised in Moosic, Warren was the son of the late Samuel and Annabelle Johnson Speck. For an amazing 50 years prior to his retirement, he worked as a baker for Agostini's Bakery in Old Forge. His relentless work ethic extended beyond the bakery as he also ran his own local grass-cutting business for many years.

The amazing father of seven children, his work ethic ensured his children would want for nothing and he wanted nothing more than to spend time with his loved ones. He will be forever missed by family and friends.

He was a lifelong member of the Moosic Assembly of God Church.

He is survived by his seven children, Bertha Liszewski and husband, Dan, of Moosic; Betty Smith and husband, Bob, of Pittston; Nancy Willams and husband, Archie, of Duryea; Warren Speck Jr., of Moosic; Wesley Speck and wife, Elizabeth, of Trucksville; Louis Speck and wife, Suzanne (Suzie), of West Pittston; and Dan Speck and wife, Kathleen, of Scranton; his sister, Patricia Lewis, of Pittston; 19 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A daughter-in-law, Liza Speck, and three granddaughters also preceded him in death.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m. at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. David O'Brien. Burial will follow at Marcy Cemetery in Duryea.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 19, 2019
