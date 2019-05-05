Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren V. Eberhardt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Warren V. Eberhardt, 65, Scranton, and formerly of Las Vegas, died Thursday evening at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after an illness.



Born Oct. 2, 1953, in Scranton, the son of Helen (Schultz) Eberhardt, of Scranton, and the late Victor Eberhardt, he was a 1971 graduate of Scranton Central High School and a 1975 graduate of Stony Brook University of New York. Warren was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Scranton. He had a varied career in customer service and medical billing.



He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



Surviving in addition to his mother are his sister, Janice Demaree and husband, William, Las Vegas; his nephew, William Demaree and wife, Jennifer, Boston; his niece, Lindsay Demaree and husband, Mark Gannet II, Las Vegas; his stepson, Luis Ernesto Peralta Hurtado, Las Vegas; cousins; an aunt and uncle.



Warren was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Eberhardt.



Funeral church services will be conducted at a later date. Interment and committal will be conducted in Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City, at a later date.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow and Scranton.



Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, PA 18508.



For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

