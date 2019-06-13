|
|
Services have been scheduled for Warren V. Eberhardt, of Scranton, who died May 2, and Arthur W. Eberhardt, of Clarks Summit, who died May 12.
Services will be Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m. in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, with the Rev. John Zimmerman, pastor, as officiating clergy.
Friends may call Saturday from 10 to 11 at the church. Interment, committal for both and military honors for Arthur Eberhardt will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow.
Published in Scranton Times on June 13, 2019