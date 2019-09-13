|
Warren "Yorkie" York Jr., also affectionately known as "Moe," 87, of Duryea, died Monday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore.
Born on June 12, 1932, he was the son of the late Warren Sr. and Bessie Jumper York. Attaining the rank of sergeant, he proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War before an honorable discharge from service.
For more than 30 years, he worked as a group leader at Topps Chewing Gum Co., Duryea, before his 1994 retirement. He was also a longtime member of the Nebo Congregational United Church of Christ. Passing away suddenly, he will always be missed by his loving family and friends. Yorkie was known for his friendly attitude and quick wit. He enjoyed going out to eat, especially getting breakfast with his family and friends.
Yorkie's family would like to thank the staff at the VA Hospital and Geisinger Wyoming Valley for their compassionate care.
He is survived by his son, Richard Farrington, Florida; his sister, Shirley Osborne Mroz, Duryea; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Charles, Dale, Donald, Robert and Emma York and Anna Leschinsky; and nephews, Robert "Oz" Osborne and John "Paduke" Leschinsky.
Funeral services will be Monday at noon in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Arthur G. Harshman. Interment with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at the Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 10 a.m. until services. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 13, 2019