Wayne E. Mitchell, 74, of Waymart, passed peacefully, following a brief illness, on April 12, 2020, in Honesdale, Pa. He was born on Oct. 5, 1945, in Syracuse, N.Y.
Wayne was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Mildred Mitchell (née Tusar); and his brother, Donald R. Mitchell. He is survived by three nephews, Jeff Mitchell and Jamie Mitchell, Phoenix, Ariz.; and Dave Mitchell (Kristen Mitchell and Lauren Mitchell) Apalachin, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Ruth Mitchell, Vestal, N.Y.; uncle, Henry Tusar, Forest City, Pa.; aunt, Lillian Price (née Tusar), Union Dale Pa.; and special friends, Tom, Melanie and Anna.
Wayne spent his boyhood in Forest City, Pa., where, according to his brother, he "was always on his bike." He moved with his family to Waymart, Pa., in 1960, where Wayne (and his brother) helped his mom and dad in the S&M Mitchell & Sons Grocery Store; became a graduate of Waymart High School; retired as meat manager at Shop Rite in Middletown, N.Y.; and returned home to Waymart.
Wayne was a huge New York Yankees and New York Giants fan, and an avid fisherman and boater who joyously cruised Lake Wallenpaupack and Cayuga's waters. His meticulous yard of well cared for trees, shrubs and flowers reflected his fondness for nature and outdoor work. Fortunately, he inherited "Millie's" love and aptitude for cooking and baking, and acquired her skills to support his healthy appetite. He was well known and appreciated for his jokes, story telling and good company. Wayne Mitchell will be missed by his friends and family for his gentle manner, generosity of spirit and exceptional sense of humor.
Due to the current health regulations, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private graveside services will be held at the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Forest City.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward R. Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 15, 2020