Wayne L. Moore Obituary
Wayne L. Moore, 73, of Jefferson Twp., died Tuesday at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center following an illness.

Born Jan. 17, 1947, in Mount Cobb, he was the son of the late Willard and Margaret (Riegal) Moore.

Wayne was a United States Army veteran serving in Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

Surviving are his children, Bonnie Merrion; and Jason and Patrick; his sisters, Arleen Bollinger and husband, Larry; and Suzanne Martin and husband, Art; his brother, Gerald J. Moore and wife, Lillian (Arnold); granddaughter, Jessica Merrion; and nieces and nephews.

Wayne was also preceded in death by his sister, Karen Ruggerio; and brother, Harold Moore.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lake Road, Mount Cobb.

Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11.

Interment and committal services will be at Hollisterville Cemetery, Salem Twp.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wilson Conklin American Legion Post 579, 111 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444.

Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 9, 2020
