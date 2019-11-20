|
Wayne N. Ives, 72, of Madison Twp., died Monday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore, after an illness. His wife of 50 years is the former Kathryn Eibes.
Born Dec. 29, 1946, in Moscow, he was the son of the late Harry and Marguerite (Moore) Ives. Wayne was a lifelong North Pocono resident.
Wayne was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War as a combat engineer. He received the Vietnam Campaign Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He also obtained Sharpshooter status on the M-1 & M-14 rifle.
Before his retirement, Wayne was a dock worker, employed by Roadway Express for 30 years. Wayne was a member of the John J. Michaels VFW Post 5207, and the Moscow American Legion Post.
Wayne was a very patriotic person; he and his wife, Kathryn diligently placed flags at the Madisonville cemeteries for Memorial Day every year. Wayne enjoyed splitting wood and keeping a beautiful lawn and home. He loved to spend time hunting with his grandsons and son-in-law. He was a wonderful father figure to his first grandson, Johnathan. He loved his grandson's dog, Odin, that came for a visit, and never left Wayne's side or his heart. Wayne was known for his humorous sayings that his family kept written in a book that they will treasure. "John, the best thing you could do with that bike is chain it to a tree and if someone wants it, they could take the tree." He looked forward to his seven mile radius trips to Moscow everyday and drinking coffee with his buddy Joe. Wayne was an honest and caring man who enjoyed a simple life, surrounding himself with those he loved. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.
Wayne's family would like to thank the Rev. Jeff Rarich, Dr. Julio Ramos and Dr. Mark Murnin, the staff at Regional Hospital and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their wonderful care.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughters, Denise Zaffino and husband, David; and Lisa Ives, both of Madison Twp.; four grandsons, Johnathan Ives, Ryan, Justin and Colin Zaffino; his sister, Beverly Treuthardt, of Clifton Twp.; his brother, Harry Ives and wife Ann, Marie, of Moscow; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Ives; and brother-in-law, Frank Treuthardt.
A memorial service will be conducted Friday at 6 p.m. in the Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St. Moscow, Pa. Military honors will be performed following the service.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests anyone attending the service and visitation to dress casually in honor of Wayne. Please wear your jeans, flannel shirt and bring with you wonderful stories of Wayne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Community Church, P.O. Box 126, Hamlin, PA 18427.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 20, 2019