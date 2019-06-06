Wells J. Conway, Scranton, died Wednesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He is survived by his wife, the former Joanne Parlopiano.



Born in Scranton, the son of Doris Vital Conway, North Port, Fla., and the late Joseph Conway, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and, thereafter, studied architecture. Wells served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Before retirement, he was an architect and construction supervisor for Sean Rist Construction Co. He was also a member of St. Patrick's Parish, Scranton.



Wells was a devoted husband, father, son and grandfather who will be deeply missed.



Wells is also survived by his daughter, Marissa Conway and fiancé, Matthew Langan, Scranton; sons, Kevin Conway and wife, Beverly, South Abington Twp.; Christopher Conway and wife, Lucia, Los Angeles, Calif.; a brother, Kevin P. Conway and wife, Lisa, Pocono Manor; sisters, Cassandra Devine, Clarks Summit; Melissa Conway and husband, Timothy Luther, Carlsbad, Calif.; Aleta Conway, North Port, Fla.; Pamela Mayer and husband, Larry, New Jersey; grandchildren, Skylar, Chole and Olivia Conway; Malina Langan; brothers-in-law, Tony Parlopiano, Scranton; Sam Parlopiano and wife, Patricia, Scranton; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Family and friends may call Saturday at the church from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment to follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Arrangements and care provided by Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr. supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton.





Published in Scranton Times on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary