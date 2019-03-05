Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendell J. Davis. View Sign

Wendell J. Davis, 63, of Taylor, died Saturday evening at Manor Care, Kingston.



Born in Scranton on Nov. 18, 1955, son of the late Wendell and Joan McClusky Davis, he attended Taylor schools. Wendell was the first person to help anyone in need and volunteered many hours for the Taylor Fire and Rescue, serving as the fire chief for the borough of Taylor. Throughout the years, he was an EMT with Taylor Ambulance and Weisenfluh Ambulance Company. He was a former member of St. Patrick's Parish, West Scranton. Wendell was a longtime employee of Davis Bros. Roofing, Taylor, and more recently was employed by the Lower Lackawanna Sewer Authority, Duryea. He enjoyed hunting and ice fishing. Watching his son, Kyle grow to be a fine man, academically, athletically and professionally, was his greatest joy in life.



Surviving are a son, Kyle W. Davis, Dallas, Texas; his caregiver and former wife, Mary Jo Martin Davis, Taylor; a brother, Wayne Davis (Michelle); sisters, Jean LaCoe-Yale; and Joan Green and husband, Leonard; nieces, Julie Bird and Jamie Mancuso; nephews, Jeffery LaCoe and Alex Davis, whom he loved dearly; aunts, uncles and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at a future date.



Memorial contributions may be made in Wendell's memory to the Taylor Fire and Rescue, 117 Union St., Taylor, PA 18517.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

