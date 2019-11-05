|
Wendy Joy Fox of Falls died at home of natural causes on Friday. Her partner of eight years is Tom McPherson.
Born in Bridgeport, Conn., she was the daughter of Victor Sr. and Sandra Belanger, Berlin, N.H. She was a 1987 graduate of Bullard Havens Tech, Bridgeport, Conn., and was employed by Kane Warehouses. From 1997-2002, she was the owner and operator of Fox Cut Flowers in Clarks Summit. In addition to being a loving mother and grandmother, Wendy was a dedicated and passionate gardener and florist who loved animals, especially her dogs, Levi, Lexi and Remi.
Also surviving are her children, Christine Brooks and fiancé, Corey Jobs, Dalton; Justin Brooks and wife, Tessa Werner-Brooks, South Abington Twp.; Skyler Fox, Clarks Summit, Pa.; and Madison Fox, South Abington Twp.; grandchildren, Cohen and Avia Werner-Brooks, and Layla and Scarlett Jobs; siblings, Bruce Belanger and wife, Cecile, Berlin, N.H.; Brian Belanger and wife, Shuna, Milford, N.H.; and Victor (Jr.) Belanger and wife, Leah, Berlin, N.H.
She was also preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.
The funeral will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Friends may call from 4 until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family for a college fund for Madison and Skyler would be appreciated.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 5, 2019