Send Flowers Share This Page Email The Rev. Wilbur Black, Maplewood, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday evening in St. Mary's Villa with the love of his life, his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Black, by his side, and youngest sister, Bean Bean. The couple was married July 1, 1967.



Born in 1935 in Lake Ariel, he was the son of the late Leonard J. and Ruth Pelham Black. He was educated in and a graduate of the Lake Consolidated School. He was a man of great strength and fortitude, evidence of which is his being a five-time cancer survivor.



A man of deep religious faith, Wilbur followed his calling to the Wessley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C., to obtain his orders to become a minister in the United Methodist Church. He then became a minister in the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church. During his time in ministry, he served 17 different churches in the area, including Equinunk, West Nicholson and Maplewood. He was currently a member of the Salem Community Church, Hamlin.



The Rev. Black had a deep desire to serve his community and was an active member of the Maplewood Fire and Rescue Company since 1967, serving as an assistant chief, a two-time president and with the fire police. He also served the community six years as an EMT and 15 years with Maplewood Volunteer Ambulance. During his training to be an EMT, he was a member of the first EMT class at the Honesdale Hospital.



Wilbur was an amazing father, involved in all his kids' activities from being Scout leader to baseball coach and always present at softball games, football games, basketball games, baseball games or any activity they were involved in. He was very in love with Carolyn up to his last days when he replaced her engagement ring four days before going to be with the Lord.



Also surviving are his son, Michael and his wife, Laurie, of Jefferson Twp.; daughter, Amy Mazak and husband, Mark, of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; sisters, the Rev. Ruth Hollister and husband, Harold, of Waynesboro; Juanita Pugh and husband, Allan, of Lake Ariel; and Vivian Bartlow, of Duryea; brothers, Virgil and wife, Faye, of Star, Miss.; Paul and wife, Judy, of Jefferson Twp.; and Brian Black, of Lake Ariel; beloved grandchildren, USAR Sgt. Preston Klinkiewicz, Cole Samson and Julia Black; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Roger Black.



Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, with the Rev. Jeffrey Rarich officiating.



Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be no calling hours on Thursday.



Interment, Fairview Memorial Park.



To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Salem Community Church Memorial Fund, care of Jane Peet, 1117 Lake Henry Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436, or Maplewood Fire and Rescue Company P.O. Box 527, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.

