Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbur William Mollenshott. View Sign

Wilbur William Mollenshott of Scranton died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center.



Born May 18, 1925, in Scranton, he was the son of the late William and Martha Grabowski Mollenshott. He was married on Jan. 27, 1946, to the former Georgia Broyles, in St. James Church, Springfield, Mo.; they were married for 62 years.



Wilbur was a United States Navy veteran of World War II and went on to work and retire from Bell Telephone Co.



He was a member of St. Matthew's Church.



Wilbur loved being out in his yard with his wife, swinging on their swing. Wilbur was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. The family would like to thank all the wonderful people from Gino J. Merli Veterans Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all the loving care and compassion they showed to him.



Surviving are daughter, Pamela Hubshman and husband, Robert Jr., Taylor; son, Mark Mollenshott, Dunmore; grandchildren, Robert Hubshman III and wife, Dana, Carlisle; Melissa Schreiber and husband, James, Philadelphia; and Tanya Kouretas and husband, Stephen, New Jersey; great-grandchildren, Michael and Molly Schreiber; Robert IV and Benjamin Hubshman; Tyler Bellamy and Brian McAulisse; Alexandra and Julianna Kovretas.



He was also preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn Werner and Carol Russamano.



Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Matthew's United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 425 Jefferson Ave., Scranton.



Friends and family may pay their respects Tuesday in the church from 10 until time of service. Interment with military honors will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.



Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.





Wilbur William Mollenshott of Scranton died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center.Born May 18, 1925, in Scranton, he was the son of the late William and Martha Grabowski Mollenshott. He was married on Jan. 27, 1946, to the former Georgia Broyles, in St. James Church, Springfield, Mo.; they were married for 62 years.Wilbur was a United States Navy veteran of World War II and went on to work and retire from Bell Telephone Co.He was a member of St. Matthew's Church.Wilbur loved being out in his yard with his wife, swinging on their swing. Wilbur was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. The family would like to thank all the wonderful people from Gino J. Merli Veterans Center and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all the loving care and compassion they showed to him.Surviving are daughter, Pamela Hubshman and husband, Robert Jr., Taylor; son, Mark Mollenshott, Dunmore; grandchildren, Robert Hubshman III and wife, Dana, Carlisle; Melissa Schreiber and husband, James, Philadelphia; and Tanya Kouretas and husband, Stephen, New Jersey; great-grandchildren, Michael and Molly Schreiber; Robert IV and Benjamin Hubshman; Tyler Bellamy and Brian McAulisse; Alexandra and Julianna Kovretas.He was also preceded in death by sisters, Evelyn Werner and Carol Russamano.Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Matthew's United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 425 Jefferson Ave., Scranton.Friends and family may pay their respects Tuesday in the church from 10 until time of service. Interment with military honors will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence. Funeral Home Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc

436 Cedar Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

(570) 343-2212 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.