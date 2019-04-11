Wilda Jean Morgan Shiffer, Clarks Summit, died Wednesday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of Donald Morgan, who died in 1972; and Donald Shiffer, who died in 2008.
Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Abram and Verna Rose Hendershot Ace, before retirement, she was the auditor for Penn Star Bank, where she was employed for 40 years. She was a member of the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a son, Dennis Morgan and his wife, Edith J., Graham, Wash.; two stepgrandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded by her brother, Donald W. Ace, in 1990.
The funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. from the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit, with services by the Rev. Andrew Weidner, pastor. Interment will follow in Milwaukee Cemetery.
Friends may call Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 11, 2019