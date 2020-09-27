Home

Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Willard A. Hallock

Willard A. Hallock Obituary

Willard A. Hallock, 54, of Scranton, passed away suddenly of cardiovascular disease on Sept 23.

Born in Scranton, son of Willard Hallock and the late Helen Hallock, Willard went to Scranton schools and was a graduate. He was a gentle, caring and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who truly loved him.

Surviving are three sisters, Carol Kashetta, Scranton; Sally Possinger, Scranton; and Lois Hallock, Taylor; and two brothers, William Hallock, Moosic; and Wayne Hallock, Scranton.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert; and two sisters, Sharon Tucker and Donna Buffton.

A private blessing service will be held for the family at a later date due to COVID-19.

Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.


