Willard Gardner Williams Obituary
Willard Gardner Williams, 82, of Lake Winola, Factoryville, died Saturday at home. His wife is Carol Benninger Williams.

Born in West Abington Twp., he was the son of the late Charles and Mildred Gardner Williams.

He was a machinist prior to retiring. He played softball for Doc's Bombers, loved bowling, and loved to watch car racing and college basketball.

Willard is also survived by two sons, Stephen Williams and Daniel Goodall-Williams; four daughters, Becky Barrett, Catherine Harvey, Brenda Craig and Karen Gallagher; two stepchildren, Gloria Stryweski and Bill Cosner; a brother, Thomas Williams; two sisters, Becky Esola and Joann Vail; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his three brothers, Charles, Frank and Richard.

A viewing will be held Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 3, 2019
