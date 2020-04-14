|
Willard J. Dennis, 54, of Scott Twp., died Saturday at home.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y., he was the son of the late Willard "Macko" Dennis, and Dorothy Ciotuszynski Goodrich and husband, Douglas, Greenfield Twp. He was a graduate of Lakeland High School and worked as a mechanic at VonStorch Repairs. He loved his yearly trip to the Buffalo Bills game and golfing in local tournaments. Most of all, Bill loved hanging out with his many friends who were his second family.
Also surviving are three sisters, Tammy Kazmierski and husband, Stanley; Robin Dennis and companion, Anthony Potis; and Ginger Terrance and husband, Jason, all of Scott Twp.; a brother, Darrick Goodrich and wife, Tracy, Greenfield Twp.; nieces and nephews, Erica Sanko and husband, James, Scott Twp.; Shaun Kazmierski and fiancée, Morgan, Mountain Top; William Jenkins and wife, Nikki, Lake Ariel; Samantha Jenkins and Ava Terrance, both of Scott Twp.; Ryan Barnes, and Ellyce and Deegan Goodrich, Greenfield Twp.; great-nieces and great-nephews, Tori, Brook, Axell, Jayden and Gabby; ex-wife, Brenda Corby; and four stepchildren; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In light of the current health situation, services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2020