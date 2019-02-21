Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. Brojack. View Sign

William A. Brojack, 94, of Scott Twp., died Tuesday morning at Allied Hospice, Morgan Highway, Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Helen Guidos Brojack, who died Oct. 3, 2005.



Born in Archbald, son of the late Peter and Helen Matisko Brojack, he was a member of St. John Vianney Parish at Corpus Christi Church, Montdale. He was educated in St. Thomas Aquinas Parochial School, Archbald, and Greenfield Twp. schools. He founded and worked his entire life at Brojack Lumber, Scott Twp. He was a former board member of the Jessup Bank, and he was a member of the Pennsylvania State Police Lodge, Dunmore.



Bill was a loving and caring father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who was generous to many people in need. He enjoyed working the lumber mill right up to his illness, and his family would like to thank Catherine Kearney for her kindness, along with the nurses and doctors at Moses Taylor Hospital Intensive Care Unit, and the nurses at Allied Hospice for their special care and compassion.



Surviving are two sons, William Brojack Jr. and wife, Evelyn, Scott Twp.; and David Brojack, Fleetville; grandchildren, Nancy Jeschke, and husband, Colin, Clarks Summit; Lori Sullivan and husband, Joseph, Kennett Square; and William J. Brojack, Scott Twp.; great-grandchildren, Victoria and Emily Jeschke, and Samantha and Alexandria Sullivan; nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Saturday at 9:15 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. John Vianney Parish at Corpus Christi Church, Montdale. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp.



Friends may call Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Vianney Parish, 704 Montdale Road, Montdale, PA 18447. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

601 Dundaff St

Dickson City , PA 18519

