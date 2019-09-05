|
William A. Davis, 91, Lake Winola, died Tuesday morning in the Riverside Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Taylor. His wife was the former Elizabeth "Betty" J. Hockin, who died June 10, 2018. The couple had been married 65 years.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Lester Merritt and Frances Ackerson Davis and was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Upon graduation, he attended the Pennsylvania State University.
Before his retirement in 1985, he had been employed as a PBX installer for the Bell Telephone Co. He was a member of the Bell Pioneers, the Jackson Street Baptist Church and its Young at Heart Club.
He had been active in scouting and received his Eagle Scout Badge from Troop 4. Bill was a proud Army veteran, serving honorably during the Korean War.
The Davis Family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their attentive care. A special thank you to his caregivers, Linda and Jayson.
Surviving are daughters, Cynthia Sheehan and Tamera Daniels and her husband, attorney Thomas Daniels, Lake Winola; a son, William J. Davis and his wife, Janet Davis, Nazareth; grandchildren Abigail Cravens and Brendan Sheehan, Thomas Daniels, Zachary Daniels, Madison Davis and Haley Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Lester M. Davis Jr.
Funeral services will be Saturday at noon in the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, officiated by Pastor John Buxton. Interment with military honors, Newton Cemetery.
Friends may call Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or to the Patriots Cove, 4298 PA-29, Noxen, PA 18636.
For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of Robert C. Jones, funeral director.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 5, 2019