Home

POWERED BY

Services
August J. Haas Funeral Home, Inc.
202-204 Pittston Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-4064
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Lewis Obituary
William A. Lewis, 88, a South Scranton resident, died Monday morning at Mountain View Care Center. He was the husband of the former Ann (Nancy) Rothenberger, who died in 2008. The couple was married for 54 years.

Born in Scranton, son of the late William A. and Agnes Wargo Lewis, he was a member of St. John Neumann Parish and he attended Scranton Technical High School. Bill was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He was employed as a truck driver and retired from APA Freight Co. He was a member of Teamsters Local 229.

Surviving are a son, William J. Lewis and wife, Mary Beth, Moscow; daughters, Sandy Williams; and Ann Lewis-Bonna and husband, William, all of Scranton; and Maureen Pulaski and husband, Bob, Pineville, La.; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Marie McDonald.

A private funeral will be held with interment in Cathedral Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, 18509.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -