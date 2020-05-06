|
William A. Lewis, 88, a South Scranton resident, died Monday morning at Mountain View Care Center. He was the husband of the former Ann (Nancy) Rothenberger, who died in 2008. The couple was married for 54 years.
Born in Scranton, son of the late William A. and Agnes Wargo Lewis, he was a member of St. John Neumann Parish and he attended Scranton Technical High School. Bill was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He was employed as a truck driver and retired from APA Freight Co. He was a member of Teamsters Local 229.
Surviving are a son, William J. Lewis and wife, Mary Beth, Moscow; daughters, Sandy Williams; and Ann Lewis-Bonna and husband, William, all of Scranton; and Maureen Pulaski and husband, Bob, Pineville, La.; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Marie McDonald.
A private funeral will be held with interment in Cathedral Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020