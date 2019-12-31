Home

Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
William A. Ross Obituary
William A. Ross, 59, of Nicholson, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, after a lengthy illness at home.

His wife is Gail Rosencrance Ross, and they have been married for 40 years.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late James C. Ross and Lois Smith Ross.

William was a lifelong resident of Nicholson and worked in heavy construction as a test core driller. He also loved hunting, fishing and spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren.

William is also survived by a son, Nathan Ross and wife, Jane, of Nicholson; a daughter, Tiffany Ross, of Dimock; two brothers, Dennis Ross, of Scranton; and Theodore Hartman, of West Pittston; a sister, Linda Holly, of West Pittston; seven grandchildren, Noah, Carter, Lilah, Jacob, David, Charlie and Cash; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service by Pastor Sean Heuer of the Bridge Community Church in Nicholson will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.

Friends and family may call from 3 until service time.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 31, 2019
