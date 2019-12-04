|
|
William Ace Perry, 59, of Scranton, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife of 38 years is Barbara Ann Howe Perry.
Born in El Paso, Texas, son of the late Valerie Perry and the late Clarence Perry Jr., he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and earned degrees from Lackawanna College and Johnson College. A lifelong resident of Scranton and patriarch of the family, William was a hardworking man and die-hard Buffalo Bills fan who grew up playing sports. He loved fishing, camping and playing golf on his phone. Each year, he looked forward to the annual trip to Wildwood with his family and friends, as the beach was his favorite spot and where he wanted to live.
Also surviving are four children, Nicole Howe and Kaution Diaz, Scranton; Tara Lijewski and husband, Josh, Erie; Stacey Perry, Scranton; and Britany Rillstone and husband, Jeromy, Old Forge; 14 grandchildren and one on the way; siblings, David Perry, Gloria Kuehner, Brenda Rose; Patricia Skoda and husband, Dom; Frank Perry and wife, Angie; and John Perry, all of Scranton; and Lisa Adamski and husband, Carl, Dickson City; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be celebrated Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc,, 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Friends may call starting at 5 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019