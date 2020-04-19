|
William Allen Moye Sr., 85, of Greentown, formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., died April 12 at home following a brief illness. His wife, Rosa Moye, died in 2018.
Born in Wilson, N.C., William was the son of the late Fred Lee and Esther Battle Moye. He was a 1954 graduate of Wilson's Charles Darden High School. Before retirement, he was a chef.
Surviving are his son, Allen R. Moye of Chicago, Ill.; stepdaughters, beloved Portia Killbrew of Greentown, Pa., and Charlene Killbrew of Brooklyn, N.Y.; stepson, Bobby Killbrew of Brooklyn, N.Y.; granddaughter, Rasheedah Moye of Fayetteville, N.C.; grandson, Khery A. Moye of Woodbridge, Va.; great-granddaughters, Silvergrace and Nyx Moye of Woodbridge, Va.; nieces, Esther Moye Finley of Brooklyn, N.Y., Cornelia Moye Britt of Suffolk, Va., and Mary Moye Witherspoon of Norfolk, Va.; a nephew, Paul Moye of Brooklyn, N.Y.; 20 stepgrandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; and a host of loving relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, William A. Moye Jr.; sister, Emma; and brothers, Fred Moye Jr. and Cornelius Moye.
Private cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
