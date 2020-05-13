|
|
Bill (William Bochicchio, also called Billy) would not want the first thing you know about him to be that he has died. It's true, he'd concede, and maybe even it's the most important thing right now, but there are better things to know, and more interesting things he'd like to tell you.
He would want to introduce you to his wife, Dee (formerly Diane Cimino, with surviving parents, Frank and Eleanor). They were married June 15, 1985, and spent 34 happy years together. They created a vibrant life in the Green Ridge section of Scranton, involved in their church - St. Paul's on Penn Avenue - and regulars at Mickey Gannon's. They raised a son, Brett, who got married just last year. Brett and his wife Liz live in Philadelphia, and he'd want you to know all about the first dance at their wedding and how they just bought their first home.
He would tell you that he grew up in the Bellevue section of Scranton, son of the late Rocco and Frances Daley Bochicchio, with brothers, late Joseph (married Sandy Moscow), Rocco (Peckville), and sisters, Frances (Franny Bochicchio, Tunkhannock) and Diane (Bo married Dave Cimino, Scranton). Dave Cimino is Dee's older brother, and Dee's sisters, Janette Eckenrode (married Bill) and Cindy Trischetta (married Larry), also live in Scranton. He's got a handful of nieces and nephews and cousins too. He graduated West Scranton High School in 1979, and also earned degrees from Johnson College in architectural drafting and carpentry/cabinet making. He worked at the Scranton Single Tax Office for 21 years.
He'd tell you how proud he was to be part of the Montage Mountain Ski Patrol, #55 of the Wednesday Nighters for 13 years. He'd tell you that even if he wasn't skiing, he just wanted to be outdoors - biking or taking care of the lawn or the pool. He'd tell you about his woodworking projects and how he helped customers at Chapman Supply, his retirement job. He'd tell you how much he loved his community - how he cheered for Brett at Abington Youth Soccer and Green Ridge Little League games, how he helped organize the St. Paul's Block Parties.
If you insisted, he'd tell you that he battled leukemia for 11 years, with aggressive chemotherapy treatments, multiple clinical trials and a relentlessly positive attitude. He'd tell you that he went to DC to advocate for cancer patients and treatment. He'd be sure you knew that when he passed away, on Friday, May 8, he was surrounded by his loving family. He trusts that you will not forget his amazing spirit, that you'll root for the Cleveland Indians on his behalf, and that when you think of him, you'll remember him smiling.
His funeral will be held privately, at the convenience of his family, but once the current health crisis has passed, a memorial celebration will be held in his honor, with details to be announced at a later date. Sadly, Larry Trischetta, Cindy's husband, also passed away on Friday.
Arrangements for both Bill and Larry have been entrusted to the care of Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, and additional details are available on their website, where you may also post an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2020