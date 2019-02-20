Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Bolchune. View Sign

William Bolchune, 61, of Scranton, died Nov. 27 at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His wife is the former Ruth Moss. The couple was married for 25 years.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Robert Bolchune Sr. and Mary Hastings, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He was employed at Dunkin Donuts and was affectionately referred to as "Bill the Baker" by all who knew him up until his retirement. He was passionate about music and enjoyed fishing with his longtime best friend, Marty.



He was a kind and loving husband, father, brother and grandfather who will be dearly missed.



Also surviving are two daughters, Amanda Rodriguez and Shannon Durst; three sons, John Bolchune, Eric Durst and Sean Durst; a sister, Esther Phillips; a brother, Robert Bolchune; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Schuster; and a baby brother.



Viewing hours will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. For online condolences, visit

511 Church St

Jessup , PA 18434

