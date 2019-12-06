|
|
William Bruce Gowe, 88, of Kingston, Pa., and formerly of Fleetville, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3. Mr. Gowe was born Feb. 20, 1931, and was the son of the late Howard and Ora Gowe. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine Kuratnick.
He met the love of his life, Sandra, in 1949, and they were happily married for 67 years. He served in the United States Navy on the USS Midway, attended classes at Broome Tech, and worked in the manufacturing industry, as well as labored in masonry and construction, until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, woodworking, fishing and hunting. He was an active member of the United Methodist Community Church, Great Bend, Pa.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Phillips Gowe; his sister, Marjorie Gowe Terusso, Vero Beach, Fla.; his devoted daughter, Kathy Gowe Corey and husband, Tom, Hallstead, Pa.; his loving son, David Gowe and wife, Lori, of York, Pa.; his cherished grandson, the Rev. Bruce Gowe, Kingston, Pa.; his second grandson, Keegan Gowe, York, Pa.; and his special nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the United Methodist Community Church, 406 Main St., Great Bend, Pa., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Ho S. Kang and the Rev. Bruce Gowe, co-presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the United Methodist Community Church, P.O. Box 586, Great Bend, PA 18821.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 6, 2019