William C. Domnick, 69, of West Scranton, died Wednesday morning at the Post Acute Medical Hospital of Wilkes-Barre. His wife is Donna King Domnick.
Born in Dunmore, he is the son of the late William A. and Jean Kowalski Domnick. Bill was a graduate of Dunmore High School and was employed as a carpenter for 43 years with the Carpenter's Union Local 645 until his retirement. Bill was of the Catholic faith and would attend the 6 a.m. Mass every Sunday at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Scranton, until his illness.
Bill is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Mantini and husband, Adrian, Philadelphia; Christine Kelly and husband, Matthew, Jessup; and Stacy Shattuck and husband, Bryan, Throop; two sons, Jerry Booths and wife, Michelle, Lehighton; and Shawn Booths, Scranton; one brother, Richard Domnick and wife, Linda, Everett, Wash.; and three nephews. He is also survived by eight grandchildren who were his pride and joy.
Bill was an avid fisherman and sports fan who followed the Cowboys, Yankees and Notre Dame.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. by the Rev. Richard Fox at Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, Oram Street, West Scranton. Interment of remains will follow in Cathedral Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church from 9 a.m. until Mass. Bill's family wishes to extend the most heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Regional Hospital of Scranton ICU and Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital for the incredible care given to Bill and the love and support for his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 1, 2019