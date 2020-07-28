Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
William Hudak
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of Saint Gregory
330 N. Abington Rd.
Clarks Summit, PA
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Gregory
330 N. Abington Rd.
Clarks Summit, PA
William C. Hudak, 73, of South Abington Twp., died Friday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, after an illness. His wife is Mary Famularo Hudak. The couple married in 1975.

Born in Dunmore, son of the late Cyril and Alyce Hudak, he was a 1965 graduate of Dunmore High School, then served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Korea. Before his retirement, he was the utility plant operator for the Clarks Summit State Hospital.

Bill was a member of the Church of St. Gregory, Waverly Masonic Lodge 301 and the VFW Abington Post 7069, where he was also a past commander. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Also surviving are a brother, Gerald Hudak and his wife, Theresa, Dunmore; a sister, Janice Perrella, Dunmore; mother-in-law, Ann Famularo; brothers-in-law, Anthony Famularo and his wife, Mary; and Frank Famularo and his wife, Susan; a sister-in-law, Diane Chalachan and her husband, Gary; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Ricino; brother, Robert Hudak; a nephew, Edward Ricino; and brothers-in-law, Joseph and James Famularo.

A memorial Mass will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. from Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, with services by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. Friends may call at the church Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


