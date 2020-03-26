Home

Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc.
269 Belmont Street
Waymart, PA 18472
(570) 488-6100
William Charles (Bill) Tuthill

William Charles (Bill) Tuthill Obituary
William (Bill) Charles Tuthill, 82, died peacefully Friday at home. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Julia Merrigan Tuthill.

Born in Honesdale on Feb. 28, 1938, son of the late Jack Tuthill and Charlotte Lutz Tuthill, Bill graduated from Waymart High School in 1956 where he was an avid baseball player. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force as a communications specialist for six years. After 32 years of service at the State Correctional Institute of Way­mart, he retired as the storeroom manager.

Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Later in life, he spent his winters golfing and relaxing in the South Carolina sunshine. He liked working with heavy equipment. He loved to watch boxing and bowling on television.

Surviving are his devoted daughters, Sherry (Bob) Peterson and Linda (Dennis) Brown; his siblings, Robert Tuthill, Gloria (Tuthill) Shelp and Richard Tuthill; as well as nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

At a later date, a graveside service with interment will be held in the Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners.

Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward R. Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2020
