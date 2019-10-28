|
The Rev. William "Pastor Bill" Costanzo, 87, of Clarks Summit, died Saturday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Born in Dunmore, son of the late Louis and Sarah Sacco Costanzo, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School. He went on to graduate from Wheaton College, Illinois, with his bachelor's degree and he earned his Master of Divinity from Faith Theological Seminary, Philadelphia. He was a professor and director of admissions at Clearwater Christian College, Clearwater, Fla., and then became pastor of Belmont Presbyterian Church, Bristol, Tenn., until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of the Reformed Baptist Church, Scranton.
Surviving are his caregiver, Nancy Burns, of Clarks Summit; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Susanna Luke Costanzo, in 1985; his second wife, Dorothy Hill Costanzo, in 1997; his sisters, Frances Ferrari, Stella Costanzo, Averanda Mecca and Vera Costanzo; and his brothers, Anthony, Michael, Paul, Louis, Henry and Samuel.
Bill's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the care and compassion shown to Bill during these last few weeks.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Corey Brian Strauch Services LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton, with services by the Rev. Jeffrey LaSpina, pastor of Reformed Baptist Church, Scranton. Burial will be private in Dunmore Cemetery.
A visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 to 6:45 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Reformed Baptist Church, 234 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 28, 2019