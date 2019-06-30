William D. "Skip" Biesecker Jr., 77, of Madison Twp., died Friday morning surrounded by his loved ones, including his wife of 58 years, Dawn A. Biesecker.



Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William and Louise Biesecker. Skip was a graduate of North Pocono High School and worked for PPL Electric Utilities for 36 years as a troubleman.



Skip was a true Renaissance man. A self-taught engineer who pursued any challenge, he appreciated mechanics, building custom boats, motorcycles and model planes. He was a man with an adventurous spirit and James Dean-like qualities. He enjoyed reading a good book with his dogs nearby, or cruising on his motorcycle or snowmobile. He will be remembered as a prankster and as a fearlessly brave man. A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.



Survived by his wife, Dawn; and four daughters, Babette Biesecker, FNP, PhD and Paul Refice, Misty and Scott Saar, Miracle and Rob Snyder, Treasure and Mark Boos; and his grandchildren, Ryne Pinto, Ashley Pinto and Dave Sandy, Geoff and Erin Cresswell, Brian Cresswell and Tierny Ulmer, Kendall Cresswell, Zach Saar, Atticus Boos and Sparrow Boos. Also survived by his siblings, Donald and Chiko Biesecker, Coleen Dutter; and his nieces and nephews, Monica Biesecker and Joshua Fahlstedt, Sandy Biesecker Stone and Corey Stone, Donald Dutter, Keenan Nonweiler and Samuel Stone.



A private memorial service will be held for immediate family in the upcoming week. Memorial contributions may be made to Dessin Animal Shelter of Honesdale, Pa.



The family would like to specially thank Dr. Tracey Galardi, Dr. John Kutz, Melanie Heard, FNP, Dr. Ferdinand Manahan and the excellent staff at DaVita Dunmore Dialysis, as well as the patients from DaVita who truly became family to Skip over the years.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2019