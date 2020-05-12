|
|
William D. Keim Jr., 97, of Union Dale, died Saturday at Oakwood Terrace, Moosic. His wife was Harriet H. Smith Keim, who died Oct. 1, 2014. They were married on Dec. 31, 1949.
Born March 7, 1923, in Elkhart, Ind., he was the son of the late William D. Keim Sr. and Irene Connelly Burns. William retired after a long career in the United States Navy. He worked in courtesy patrol for Elk Mountain Ski Resort and managed the Herrick Hill Huckleberry Farm in Herrick Twp. for many years. He was a faithful member of the Herrick Center Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Sanford and husband, Steve, Herrick Center; son-in-law, Dean Blair, Lake George, Colo.; grandchildren, Aaron and Courtney Ward; Jacqui Shreve and husband, Glen; Kevin and Mandy Blair; and great-grandchildren, Tommy, Emma, Eric, Natalie, Lawson, Noah, Kannon and Maxxen.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Lee Blair.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Herrick Center Baptist Church. William's cremains along with his wife's will be entombed in Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Md.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford. To share condolences and photos with William's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com. Memorial donations in William's name can be sent to Rail-Trail Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 948 N. Main St., Union Dale, PA 18470.
Published in Scranton Times on May 12, 2020