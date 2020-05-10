|
William "Bill" Daniel Snigar, 80, of Nicholson, Pa., yet residing in Coarsegold, Calif., passed away on Wednesday, April 29, at home due to natural causes, surrounded by his loving wife, Becky Snigar, and her family.
Bill was passionate for camping, motorcycles, backpacking the mountains in high country and cooking. Bill was also an advocate for animal rescuing, specifically for Beauceron dogs.
Preceding him in death were his brother, David Snigar; aunt, Stella Mary Snigar Cookson; son, Barry Roger Snigar; and his children's mother, Bernice Westcott.
Surviving are his son, Christopher William Snigar of Tunkhannock; granddaughter, Shelby Sophia Snigar of Tunkhannock; grandson, Shaun Christopher Snigar of Tunkhannock; grandson, Tyler Derek Snigar Pryor of Fresno, Calif.; granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Snigar of Beach Lake; great-granddaughter, Hailie-Jade Margaret Miller of Beach Lake; brother, Richard Adam Snigar and family of Brackney; and cousins, Charlie Snigar and family of Pleasant Mount; Mary Anne Snigar O'Neil and family of Marshalls Creek; and Charlotte Snigar Morris and family of Philadelphia.
A memorial will be held along with a celebration of life ride on Aug. 29 (pending pandemic information).
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020