Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Trago
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William David Trago

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William David Trago Obituary

William David Trago passed Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend to all and a WWII veteran. He was married to the former Elizabeth Sereduick Trago for 67 years.

He is survived by his son and wife, Bill and Sue Trago; his grandson and wife, Todd and Allison Trago; his granddaughter, Tara Trago; and his great-grandchildren, Dana, Tyler, Noelle and Rachel Trago.

He was born on Nov. 4, 1925 in Carbondale, Pa., the eldest son of David Isaac and Agnes Hornick Trago. He graduated from Ben Franklin High School in Carbondale. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943, served in the Pacific Theater during WWII earning the Pacific Theater Ribbon, the American Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon (One Star). Bill was married in 1952 to Elizabeth Sereduick of Simpson, Pa., until her passing in 2019.

He worked for Eastern Greyhound Lines as a bus driver until his retirement in the 1980s. Upon his retirement, Bill and Betsy retired to Florida until 2018 when they moved to South Carolina to be closer to family.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the : .


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -