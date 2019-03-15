Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Dennis "Bill" Morgan. View Sign

William "Bill" Dennis Morgan, 71, of Scranton's Hill Section, died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rose Ann Morgan (Pizzutti).



Born in Scranton, the son of Joan Foote Morgan and the late William F. Morgan, he as educated in Scranton schools and was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran, having served in Vietnam. He was also a member of VFW Post 3474 and a member of Immaculate Conception Church. Before retirement, he worked for the Tobyhanna Army Depot as an electronics mechanic.



Bill's pastimes and hobbies included RVing, traveling with his family, fishing and collecting memories through his love with photography. Bill also had a passion for coin collecting and discussing "big engines" and "fast cars," always looking forward to the next adventure.



Surviving in addition to his wife, Roseann, are daughter, Stephanie; sons, Nicholas and William, all of Scranton; granddaughter, Alexandria; sisters, Joan Cielski, Scranton; Cheryl Morgan and companion, Larry, Moscow; brothers, David and husband, Dave, Factoryville; Timothy, Scranton; Shawn and wife, Pam, Moscow; and Kevin and wife, Debbie, Dunmore; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.



He was also preceded in death by infant daughter, Bridget; brothers, Joseph, Dennis and Kenneth Morgan.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 10 a.m. from Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment with military honors will follow at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends and family may pay their respects Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Miller Bean Funeral Home, 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or to the donor's favorite charity.



