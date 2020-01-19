Home

William E. Walsh

William E. Walsh Obituary
After a long battle with cancer, William E. Walsh passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020.

William, known lovingly by all as Bino, was born on Jan. 14, 1955, to Myles and Dorothy Walsh.

Bino is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Tekla Walsh; and siblings, Myles Walsh Jr., Joe Walsh and Colleen Burns. Also survived by his children and their spouses, Brian and Editha Walsh, Patrick and Erin Walsh, and Tekla and Alex Darrow. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren, Aira Mae, Aryanna, Britney, Nathan, William, Bryce, Nickolas, Autumn, Abagale, Chase and Aaron.

In keeping with Bino's wishes, a private service will be held with the immediate family. Special thanks to the staff at Traditional Hospice for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Traditional Hospice in Bino's name.

Rest easy, Poppop.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 19, 2020
