Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home
323 William St
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 342-1063
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
William Edward Lefferts


1947 - 2019
William Edward Lefferts Obituary
William Edward Lefferts, 72, of Scranton, died Friday evening at home. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Maryann Rasalla, his wife of more than 20 years, who died Oct. 14.

Born Feb. 25, 1947, in East Meadow, N.Y., he was the son of the late Charles Albert and Audrey Koch Lefferts. Upon completing his education, he enlisted in the United States Air Force as an airman and was honorably discharged. He worked for various security companies in the retail industry in many states, including California, Virginia and Pennsylvania. He loved to play Santa Claus at many charity holiday events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. An avid collector of trains, stamps, coins and sports memorabilia, Billy also liked to watch, read and learn about history.

Surviving are a sister, Charlotte Allen, Virginia; four brothers, Nick and wife, Debra, Virginia; Carl, Pennsylvania; Joe Sr. and wife, Gabriele, Texas; and Oscar and wife, Pamela, Alabama; and a nephew, Charles Lefferts and wife, Roxanne, Dupont. Also surviving are his children and grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Eugene; and a sister-in-law, Judy.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton. The family will receive relatives and friends at the funeral home from 1 until the commencement of funeral services. Interment, private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019
