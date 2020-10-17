Home

William Ernest (Bill) Nelson

William Ernest (Bill) Nelson Obituary

William (Bill) Ernest Nelson, age 64, of Moosic, passed away Wednesday morning at home after a sudden illness.

Born on June 30, 1956, and raised in Old Forge, Bill was the son of his beloved mother, Shirley (Herron) Nelson of Moosic, and the late Otis Nelson Sr. A graduate of Old Forge High School, he then worked for Diversified Information Technologies in Scranton.

A longtime football fan, he also served as an assistant coach within the Old Forge junior football program. Having an amazing sense of humor, he was well-liked and will definitely be missed by all who knew him.

He is also survived by loving aunts and uncles. Brothers, Robert Harvey and Otis "Barry" Nelson Jr., also preceded him in death.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 North Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.


