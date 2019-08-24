Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Beemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William F. (Bill) Beemer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William F. (Bill) Beemer Obituary
William F. Beemer (Bill), Orlando, Fla., died peacefully on July 28.

Born in Scranton in 1930, he was the son of Benjamin and Ruth Beemer. Bill graduated from Clarks Summit High School in 1948 and subsequently attended and graduated from Ursinus College. He later attended law school in Washington, D.C., and was commissioned into the United States Navy. In the mid-1960s, Bill began his law practice in Orlando, specializing in bankruptcy law.

Bill is survived by his wife, Connie; four sons and six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held today at the Orlando Lutheran Towers Chapel in Orlando.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.