|
|
William F. Beemer (Bill), Orlando, Fla., died peacefully on July 28.
Born in Scranton in 1930, he was the son of Benjamin and Ruth Beemer. Bill graduated from Clarks Summit High School in 1948 and subsequently attended and graduated from Ursinus College. He later attended law school in Washington, D.C., and was commissioned into the United States Navy. In the mid-1960s, Bill began his law practice in Orlando, specializing in bankruptcy law.
Bill is survived by his wife, Connie; four sons and six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held today at the Orlando Lutheran Towers Chapel in Orlando.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 24, 2019